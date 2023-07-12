Narratives of statistical decline require much corrective rework

The problem with this assessment of a Golden Age in the 50s and 60s (and the implicit subsequent decline) is that India had stood out for two reasons: first, the low base of the colonial system on which the post-independence apparatus was being built; and second, the poor shape of official systems in most of the developing world and the relatively limited data even from the developed world. This made India’s efforts seem quite remarkable. So, while India pioneered sample surveys, the early surveys were conducted by a fragmented system, with responsibility shared between the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and the National Sample Survey (NSS) directorate. The shared responsibility and frequent changes in design led to extensive delays and problems in implementation. A Review Committee comprising of the then-Cabinet Secretary B. Sivaraman, Professor V.M. Dandekar and R. R. Bahadur was set up in 1970 to review the NSS. The consequence of this was to create the current structure of the National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) with in-house capacities for design, data collection and data processing. The system of quinquennial surveys for employment and consumption is also a consequence of this Committee. The standardization of definitions and design created a set of comparable surveys which have been appreciated by many users. Instead of the posited ‘decline’, the 70s and 80s actually mark a period when sample surveys truly came into their own. One criticism which remained of this period was of opaque and iniquitous access to disaggregated survey data, which was rectified in subsequent decades. Today, India follows a very open standard for dissemination of sample survey data.