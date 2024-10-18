Opinion
Mission Europa: What secrets will this moon of Jupiter reveal?
Summary
- Nasa’s mission to a Galilean moon of Jupiter that’s encrusted in a thick shell of ice will let us know if its bulky ocean has signs of life. The lure, of course, is water—a vital resource that we’ve failed so starkly to secure on Earth.
Nasa’s Europa Clipper mission took off on 14 October to study Europa, one of Jupiter’s four moons discovered by Galilei Galileo in 1610. The Italian’s discovery came at great personal cost, but also spun off modern astronomy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more