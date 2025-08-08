Moon race II: Nasa mustn’t take the risk of a lunar meltdown lightly

Fifty-six years on, as the US plans to set up a nuclear reactor on the moon by 2030, the cartoon’s message has a familiar ring. With some variations and updates, that litany of complaints has held constant, just as charges of skewed priorities remain resonant. But this century’s race for the moon has a new driver: As the world heats up and worsens our lives, what if we need other habitable places? No wonder the lunar-reactor plan has made the world sit up.