Nasa’s risk focus adds up and so does the US Fed’s

The US space agency’s test of Dart as an asteroid shield was the result of a judgement call in the face of an unlikely shock. Fed policy may also be more prudential than it’s given credit for
The geeky art of pricing risk feeds big decisions on matters that range from averting an asteroid hit to buying an insurance cover, with much else in between, including central bank policy in trying times. Since a heavy blow from space can conceivably end all life on earth, how much should be spent on a shield? Nasa is estimated to have invested above $320 million in Dart, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which is the US space agency’s project to protect the planet by knocking off course any large rock headed our way. For this week’s test, Nasa had launched its Dart spacecraft last November with Didymos in its target sights. Some 11 million km away, this asteroid is large, about 780m across, poses us no peril, but has a moonlet in orbit around it called Dimorphos for Dart to strike. Done at over 25,000 kmph, this may alter the orbiter’s speed just enough for Nasa to detect and study. It’s a nudge. The use of explosives such as nukes would have pushed up costs, not just financially, but in terms of a failure to keep space free of weapons. In any case, any threat needs to be sized up properly—or priced—before a budget for fending it off can be made.
Probability plays such a big role in this estimation that it can alter the calculus by orders of magnitude. For instance, it would make sense to buy a ₹9 hedge against a ₹100 loss with a one-in-ten chance, as the ticket is cheaper than one’s loss expectation of ₹10, but not if that likelihood drops from 10% to 1%, say, sending the expected loss down to ₹1. The trouble with attempts to ‘price’ an extinction shock is that the loss is simply inestimable. It’s easier to picture the horror of a particular city turning into a crater, which may explain why a huge one in Arizona left about 50 millennia ago by a meteorite less than 100m wide often forms the scare imagery of a doom scenario. The rarity of a magnitudinous hit doesn’t make efforts to price this sort of risk any easier, though. So far, Nasa knows of no asteroid or comet that’s on a collision course with Earth, so the overall chance of a strike is too low for cold sweat to break out. Several objects are under watch. Last year, Asteroid Bennu’s probability estimate of slamming into Earth till 2300 CE was notched up a bit to 1 in 1,750, but it’s still highly unlikely to happen. This year, Asteroid 1950 DA’s risk of a smash-in instead of whizzing past safely in 2880 CE was revised down to about 1-in-50,000. Clearly, the odds of disaster are weak. Even so, one could argue for a sizeable planetary defence budget on the logic of unacceptably high damage. This is why America’s Dart project exists. It assures everyone of an extant human capacity to save the world should such an eventuality arise, even as it yields research data that could inform other space missions. As for what’s at stake in terms of an incalculable loss scaled down by its actual likelihood, it’s a call best left to an abstract blend of hard data and fine judgement.
A similar sensibility may attend central bank policy, especially in the US, whose Federal Reserve plans to quell inflation even if it spells an economic recession, as directed by its mandate of price stability. Tight money is how the dollar saw off a threat to its global dominance after it dumped its gold anchor half a century ago. This time round, the Fed’s credibility on dollar value retention, stretched by two years of ultra easy money, is on crypto watch too. Unspoken losses of trust may need prudential reversal in support of a US-set global order.