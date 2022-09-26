Nasa’s risk focus adds up and so does the US Fed’s

Probability plays such a big role in this estimation that it can alter the calculus by orders of magnitude. For instance, it would make sense to buy a ₹9 hedge against a ₹100 loss with a one-in-ten chance, as the ticket is cheaper than one’s loss expectation of ₹10, but not if that likelihood drops from 10% to 1%, say, sending the expected loss down to ₹1. The trouble with attempts to ‘price’ an extinction shock is that the loss is simply inestimable. It’s easier to picture the horror of a particular city turning into a crater, which may explain why a huge one in Arizona left about 50 millennia ago by a meteorite less than 100m wide often forms the scare imagery of a doom scenario. The rarity of a magnitudinous hit doesn’t make efforts to price this sort of risk any easier, though. So far, Nasa knows of no asteroid or comet that’s on a collision course with Earth, so the overall chance of a strike is too low for cold sweat to break out. Several objects are under watch. Last year, Asteroid Bennu’s probability estimate of slamming into Earth till 2300 CE was notched up a bit to 1 in 1,750, but it’s still highly unlikely to happen. This year, Asteroid 1950 DA’s risk of a smash-in instead of whizzing past safely in 2880 CE was revised down to about 1-in-50,000. Clearly, the odds of disaster are weak. Even so, one could argue for a sizeable planetary defence budget on the logic of unacceptably high damage. This is why America’s Dart project exists. It assures everyone of an extant human capacity to save the world should such an eventuality arise, even as it yields research data that could inform other space missions. As for what’s at stake in terms of an incalculable loss scaled down by its actual likelihood, it’s a call best left to an abstract blend of hard data and fine judgement.