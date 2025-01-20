Opinion
India should re-imagine the National Green Tribunal for better outcomes
Vijay L. Kelkar , Pradeep S. Mehta 4 min read 20 Jan 2025, 02:00 PM IST
- The NGT has been criticized for alleged over-reach and taking up cases on its own accord. It should be re-equipped to champion environmental justice while promoting sustainable development.
In recent years, several grievances have been filed against the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the Supreme Court, claiming that it has overstepped its jurisdiction.
