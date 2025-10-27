English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Can ₹10,000 crore spark a manufacturing boom? Depends on where the money goes

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 27 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
As part of a broad industrial policy, output and export targets would be set to help manufacturing account for a quarter of our economy within a decade.
As part of a broad industrial policy, output and export targets would be set to help manufacturing account for a quarter of our economy within a decade.
Summary

India is reportedly betting 10,000 crore on a manufacturing push to lift factory output to a quarter of GDP by 2035. Given today’s local realities and global flux, here’s how to improve the odds of the mission’s success.

In line with India’s goal of raising its factory output from about 13% of GDP to 25%, the government plans to boost its outlay for the National Manufacturing Mission to 10,000 crore, as reported. Its aim is to fund project viability gaps in identified sunrise sectors for factories to arise in India that can join global value chains.

Also Read | QCOs help lobbies at the cost of hampering India's manufacturing competitiveness

As part of a broad industrial policy, output and export targets would be set to help manufacturing account for a quarter of our economy within a decade. Will this push work? Some fear that the subsidy will get spread too thin, while others point to unfinished land, labour and regulatory reforms as weak links.

Also Read | The share of manufacturing in India’s economy can easily expand

Ultimately, the success of this mission’s export ambitions may depend less on US tariffs, which ongoing trade talks might settle, than on China’s industrial policy. Beijing has long deployed state resources to sharpen an edge that lets it dominate key sectors. The US seems unable to glare it down.

Also Read | Chandrajit Banerjee: Manufacturing competitiveness can yield growth and jobs

For better odds of India’s push proving able to counter China’s clout, we may need either an accord with Beijing or inventive leaps of R&D that grant us an industrial edge well beyond cost competitiveness. Let’s optimize our subsidy regime accordingly.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue