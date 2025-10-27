Can ₹10,000 crore spark a manufacturing boom? Depends on where the money goes
India is reportedly betting ₹10,000 crore on a manufacturing push to lift factory output to a quarter of GDP by 2035. Given today’s local realities and global flux, here’s how to improve the odds of the mission’s success.
In line with India’s goal of raising its factory output from about 13% of GDP to 25%, the government plans to boost its outlay for the National Manufacturing Mission to ₹10,000 crore, as reported. Its aim is to fund project viability gaps in identified sunrise sectors for factories to arise in India that can join global value chains.