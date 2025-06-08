India’s National Manufacturing Mission is just the catalyst this sector needs
The NMM announced by the 2025-26 budget has heightened hopes for good reason. A well empowered structure with a clear set of priorities could put manufacturing on a growth trajectory that expands its contribution to India’s economy. Ficci has some proposals.
India’s National Manufacturing Mission (NMM), announced in the Union budget this year, was much awaited. While the sector has grown over the years in size, its contribution to our economy has not gained share. The need to increase manufacturing as a proportion of GDP has always been emphasized and this mission-mode approach announced by the government should make a difference.