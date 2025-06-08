India’s National Manufacturing Mission is just the catalyst this sector needs

The first aspect is the structure of the mission, which could determine the success or failure of the initiative. The NMM can consider a three-tier structure. At the initial level, the government could consider having inter-ministerial task-forces. These should focus on the five key areas spelt out by the finance minister in her budget speech for 2025-26: namely, the ease of doing business; a future-ready workforce; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); technology adoption; and quality. These five task-forces could be under the concerned ministries with various stakeholders as members. They should recommend policies, propose roadmaps and drive implementation.