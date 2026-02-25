The monetization of state-owned assets is a good idea in principle. It could trigger fresh capital formation that accelerates economic growth if implemented right. This week, the government announced the second phase of its National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), having garnered 90% of the ₹6 trillion targeted under the first.
National Monetization Pipeline 2.0: The latest plan’s size is impressive but its success isn’t guaranteed
SummaryThe Centre’s plan to monetize public assets by turning control over to private operators can unlock funds needed to accelerate India’s infrastructure build-up. But we must keep this process even-handed and well regulated. Airport privatization provides a cautionary tale on monopoly pricing power.
