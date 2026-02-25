National Monetization Pipeline 2.0: The latest plan’s size is impressive but its success isn’t guaranteed

The target for NMP 2.0 is ₹16.72 trillion—over the next five years, if one goes by the official press release, or longer if one looks up the Niti Aayog report that it references. Estimate precision is not at a premium; the press release ends with the following caveat: “The monetisation potential values assessed under NMP 2.0 are indicative and are subject to variation at the time of the actual transaction.”