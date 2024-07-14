Here are basic principles for an effective national security set-up in India
Summary
- In an age where the complexity of the national security ecosystem has grown by orders of magnitude compared to 2008, the national security advisor’s role needs clarity, but it’s crucial that the NSA appointee has the prime minister’s confidence.
Writing in the Indian Express last Monday, Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to prime minister Manmohan Singh, drew attention to the appointment of a new additional national security advisor and the restructuring of the reporting relationships among top officials and institutions responsible for national security management.