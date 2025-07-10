Sports as a public good: Time for India to put this idea in play
India’s National Sports Policy 2025 takes a whole-of-ecosystem approach and sets lofty aims that include positive social, health and economic outcomes. Excellent. The big hurdle to overleap will be resource mobilization.
On 1 July 2025, the Union cabinet approved the National Sports Policy 2025 (NSP 2025). The policy’s ambitious five-pillar, whole-of-ecosystem approach aims to place sports on the front-line of national development. This prompts a double-headed question: What can sports do for India and what can India do for sports?