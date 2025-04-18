Nationalization: An idea that has come full circle
Summary
- British Steel, privatized by Thatcher, may get nationalized. Decisions in the political economy space must sometimes be made on merits and context. Universal truths said to hold at all times are suspect at best.
Almost 46 years after former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher privatized British Petroleum and embarked on a spate of privatizations, including British Airways, British Telecom and British Steel, during the 1980s and 1990s, the UK Parliament set the clock back.