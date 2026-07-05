Nationalization is making a comeback in economic policymaking—here's why

Over the past many months, some peculiar news items have attracted this column’s attention. Here are some of them:
A large section of French lawmakers has put its considerable weight behind legislation to nationalize ArcelorMittal over allegations that the steel manufacturer is cutting jobs, shutting down plants, dithering on decarbonization and engaging in tax avoidance.
Thames Water, which provides water and wastewater services to roughly 16 million UK customers, is inching towards nationalization after differences emerged between lenders and the government.
The UK started nationalizing train services about a year ago, one railway service at a time.
The US has provided federal support—through equity stakes, mandatory price floors and subsidies—to rare earth mineral companies, MP Materials and USA Rare Earth. Though not outright nationalization, this is overt state support to secure a critical supply chain.