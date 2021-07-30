Nationalizing Vodafone-India may be the only way to keep it going

“Private investors are extremely unlikely to save the company, given successive governments seeing telecom capital as something to target," the Deutsche analysts write. The only viable solution for India to keep Vodafone Idea as a going concern “is for the government to convert its debt into equity." The carrier’s stock market value of $3.3 billion comes to just over a 10th of the debt. So even with some borrowings written off, existing shareholders will get diluted heavily. But then, they may not get a better deal elsewhere.