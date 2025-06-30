India must watch out as the world’s security architecture shudders and shifts
Nato’s future is cloudy, even if its latest summit tried to convey success. Non-Nato powers have their own axes to grind, as recent times have shown. Amid all this flux, India must aim for self-reliance—especially in arming itself for national defence.
The annual meeting of Nato, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, took place in The Hague last week against the backdrop of a world moving towards a new and fluid security architecture. Thirty of Nato’s 32 current members are European, with the US and Canada being its two North American members.