India must watch out as the world’s security architecture shudders and shifts

Beginning with Donald Trump’s first US presidency in 2017 and continuing into his second one now, Washington has been indifferent towards Ukraine and shown an unexplained sympathy for Russia’s position. President Trump has also publicly declared his ambivalence towards Article 5 of Nato, its “collective defense" clause that states that an attack against any member requires all members to come to its aid. Whether Trump’s disposition is just a threat aimed at making European members increase their contributions to Nato remains unclear.