Nato’s endgame on Ukraine will need regime change in Moscow

Of course, launching a nuclear strike would provoke a war with Nato. But if Putin feels cornered, he might decide that it is preferable to the disastrous personal consequences that would likely follow a military defeat in Ukraine. To the extent that defeat poses an existential threat to Putin, it becomes evident that Ukraine’s victory in a conventional war may not be a feasible endgame. Before that were to happen, Putin would exercise the one option that he has—the nuclear one. Therefore, the key to defeating Putin lies not on the battlefield, but in empowering Russians to overthrow him. But to do that, media outlets in democratic countries must first distinguish between the Russian populace and the Kremlin.

