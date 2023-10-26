Navigating a world on fire: What the Kautilya conclave had to say
SummaryDiscussions covered inclusive development, climate action and industrial policy quite well but fell short on our AI challenges
Last weekend, the Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the ministry of finance held the second Kautilya Economic Conclave. It brought together several current and former finance ministers, central bank governors and experts on different economic subjects from all over the world. Appropriately themed ‘ Navigating a world on fire,’ reflecting the many burning global problems of the day and two ongoing wars, the conclave discussed different aspects of navigating this very challenging environment. I summarize below my takeaways on three subjects that struck me as being the most interesting.