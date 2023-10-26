Navigating a world on fire: What the Kautilya conclave had to say

The second subject is dealing with climate change: Different aspects of it were discussed in several sessions. One key takeaway, which I have often mentioned in my Mint columns (eg: 26 April 2023) and elsewhere, is that technology is not the binding constraint in dealing with climate change. Global warming is already happening. But there has also been enormous progress in mitigation technologies. Commercially viable technologies for solar and wind power, green hydrogen, green steel, green mobility, carbon capture and sequestration, etc, are already being deployed. These will profoundly transform economies across the world from fossil-fuel based production systems to those based on renewable energy. However, this transformation will require investments on a massive scale. The resources required to finance this huge investment push, especially in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) in tropical geographies, is the binding constraint.