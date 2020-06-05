Navigating the governance curve: 2020 and after

Major institutional investors have also dialled up their expectations on nudging the investee Board’s agenda on ESG. In fact, this has now been upgraded to EESG – i.e. employee, environment, social and governance. There is also the call for adoption of a corporate purpose that is not shareholder profit maximisation. The core argument is that the pandemic has demonstrated a relatedness between corporate governance and societal wellbeing. Many Indian companies are now pondering the systemic adoption of the ESG agenda. Some believe that this will be the high road to sustainability and propose to go deep. Others are keen to skim the waters in full attire, showing willingness to enter but not anchor just yet. There are also the classic deniers who shrug and claim that ESG has always driven their fiduciary responsibility and no change is needed. The regulator is watching the behaviour patterns and the international developments in this space. It is perhaps only a matter of time for detailed ESG disclosures and integrated reporting to become regulatorily mandated.