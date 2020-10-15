Navigating the narrow passage between recovery and inflation

The key question is how the economy will perform from there on. To assume that real GDP will reach its 2019-20 peak of ₹146 trillion even by the end of 2022-23 would imply a swing in the year-on-year growth rate from -12.6% this year to 7% next year, a positive growth swing of about 20%, followed by a 7% growth again in 2022-23. Nothing like this has ever been seen in India’s growth history. It is more likely that the 2019-20 real GDP level of ₹146 trillion will be reached again only in 2023- 24. But assuming very optimistically that it is reached again by the end of 2022-23, thanks to the very low base affect of 2020-21, and assuming even more heroically that the 7% growth path will be maintained over the long-term beyond 2022-23, the NCAER Q2 review demonstrated that we would catch up with the output level of a counterfactual “no pandemic" trend growth path of 5.8% only by 2039-40. Of course, to assume that the Indian economy can quickly recover from a 12.6% contraction and continue to grow at 7% per year for the next 20 years is just a pipe-dream.