Systemic risk: Why non-banks have begun to haunt financial stability again
Summary
Non-bank lenders faced with bad loans can rattle the banks they borrow from, as seen in America’s latest mini crisis of subprime auto loans. Financial regulators from the US to India should stay watchful. Given a web of links that can cause knock-on effects, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it, goes an old saying. Presumably, the financial system of the West has learnt a thing or two from its 2007-08 crisis that was triggered by defaults in the US subprime mortgage market.
