School textbooks rarely get recalled after their rollout, but it happened this week with a social science book withdrawn by India’s National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), a government institution. Of the 38 copies sold on Monday at an NCERT counter in Delhi, 16 had been taken back by Wednesday, as reported, with UPI data trails being sought to retrieve a few proving hard to trace.
NCERT textbook withdrawal: It’s ultimately about securing the majesty of law
SummaryIndia withdrew an NCERT textbook that cast the judiciary in dim light. In general, we must aim to secure the law’s supremacy even if it has gaps and needs to evolve. Think of the rift between the Pentagon and Anthropic over AI weapons in America.
