Opinion
The Insolvency Code’s progress: From deep haircuts to fuller recoveries
Dhanendra Kumar 4 min read 08 Nov 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- Recent cases where creditors have recovered even more than the admitted amount under the IBC generate hope. Thank the courts for recognizing contractual terms and respecting commercial decisions of creditor committees.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has long been associated with delays and financial creditors taking significant losses in high-profile corporate insolvencies.
