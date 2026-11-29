US President Donald Trump says the India-US trade agreement is “pretty close to conclusion,” and commerce minister Piyush Goyal has struck a similarly upbeat note. If it closes, the deal will end two years of contentious negotiations.
One sticking point has been India’s demand for preferential tariffs relative to competitors such as China and Vietnam. The logic is simple: lower US tariffs reduce the landed cost of Indian goods, lifting exports, jobs and growth. It is an attractive proposition, but an incomplete one. A tariff preference, if we secure one, will help. But it cannot by itself close the cost gap Indian producers face, a gap that is often of our own making.