US President Donald Trump says the India-US trade agreement is “pretty close to conclusion,” and commerce minister Piyush Goyal has struck a similarly upbeat note. If it closes, the deal will end two years of contentious negotiations.
US President Donald Trump says the India-US trade agreement is “pretty close to conclusion,” and commerce minister Piyush Goyal has struck a similarly upbeat note. If it closes, the deal will end two years of contentious negotiations.
One sticking point has been India’s demand for preferential tariffs relative to competitors such as China and Vietnam. The logic is simple: lower US tariffs reduce the landed cost of Indian goods, lifting exports, jobs and growth. It is an attractive proposition, but an incomplete one. A tariff preference, if we secure one, will help. But it cannot by itself close the cost gap Indian producers face, a gap that is often of our own making.
One sticking point has been India’s demand for preferential tariffs relative to competitors such as China and Vietnam. The logic is simple: lower US tariffs reduce the landed cost of Indian goods, lifting exports, jobs and growth. It is an attractive proposition, but an incomplete one. A tariff preference, if we secure one, will help. But it cannot by itself close the cost gap Indian producers face, a gap that is often of our own making.
Many domestic factors contribute to it, and high tariffs on intermediate inputs weigh heavily among them, raising the cost of everything we produce for export. If we want exports to grow fast, we must achieve cost competitiveness by cutting our own import tariffs, particularly on intermediate inputs and capital goods.
Modern products draw on thousands of inputs, and no country makes them all. Successful exporters keep domestic tariffs low and simple, so manufacturers can source inputs cheaply, and then use trade agreements to push import costs down further. Vietnam is the clearest example.
Even before counting its free trade agreements (FTAs), 64% of Vietnam’s imports enter at a tariff of 2.5% or less; counting FTAs, the share rises to 81%. India’s corresponding figures are 10% and 25%. This contributes to a 5-15% cost disadvantage against China and Vietnam in key sectors such as electronics, engineering goods and apparel, an estimated 60-77% of which comes from costlier inputs.
India’s tariffs are high and the regime complex. After accounting for FTAs and trade weights, our tariffs on non-agricultural goods are three times those of China and Vietnam. Only 56% of our raw-material imports enter at 5% or less, against 89% for China and 94% for Vietnam; for intermediate and capital goods, the gap is wider still.
Complexity compounds the burden. Including cesses, India applies 44 distinct duty rates to non-agricultural goods. Rank our imports from the lowest tariff to the highest, and it takes 12 rates to cover 70% of them. Vietnam needs only four and China just one.
Reform should, therefore, pursue two goals: lower and simpler tariffs. Because one sector’s output is another’s input, tariffs should be low across the board, with as many products as possible at zero. And the number of distinct rates, including cesses, should shrink.
A phased approach, simplifying the structure first and then lowering rates step-by-step, would improve competitiveness while giving domestic industry predictability and time to adjust. The end goal should be a low, simple schedule of perhaps just three rates (inclusive of cesses): 0%, 5% and 7.5%.
Arguments to lower tariffs commonly meet objections based on the fear of greater import competition for domestic production. Consider, for instance, our trade with China. It is often argued that freer trade with China will flood our markets with cheap goods and hollow out domestic manufacturing, especially in strategic sectors. But 90% of our current imports from China are of intermediate inputs.
In many sectors, cheap Chinese inputs make Indian manufacturers more competitive, not less. Protecting a strategic upstream sector can instead damage everything downstream of it. Take steel, which makes up 6-28% of the bill of materials in engineering and capital goods, automobiles and components, aviation, shipping and railways.
High tariffs, together with quality control orders, make steel 20% costlier for Indian manufacturers than for their Chinese rivals, a disadvantage of 1-6% in the price of the final product—a competitive disadvantage that helps account for India’s stunningly low export share of 1.2% (of the $8.8 trillion in global trade) in these downstream sectors.
The cost of being globally uncompetitive goes beyond exports, extending to job creation itself. Removing tariff-driven competitive disadvantage would enable our manufacturers to export more, scale up production, and hire more people.
The Foundation for Economic Development has estimated that if we achieve just 1% more global share in each of the five downstream sectors listed earlier, we can create about 9.7 lakh additional direct jobs. For a country that needs 80 lakh additional jobs every year for the next decade to achieve its Viksit Bharat goal of a better life for every Indian, every job that does not end up being created due to high tariffs is an opportunity lost.
Let’s end where we started. Trade deals can open foreign markets to Indian manufacturers. But market access cannot wholly close cost gaps created at home. Those gaps surely have many sources. Domestic productivity and cost competitiveness also depend on the quality of infrastructure and logistics, access to land and credit, labour regulations, the skills of the workforce and the ease of doing business.
Each deserves reform in its own right. But import tariffs are a very significant item on that list, and they are among the levers most squarely within the government’s control. A regime with few tariffs and low rates, especially related to intermediate inputs and capital goods, will make Indian firms more competitive and support the export boom India needs.
The author are, respectively, Chung Ju Yung distinguished professor of international economics and business at Johns Hopkins University, and senior team lead, Foundation for Economic Development.