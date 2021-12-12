Need of boosters

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A study by the UK Health Security Agency has thrown some light on our risk of symptomatic Omicron infection. A tiny sample has tentatively shown that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, used in India as Covishield, might shield us at “much lower levels" than they do from Delta, the most common strain of the covid virus. Even a double jab may fail to fend off illness, the report suggests, unless followed by a Pfizer booster, an mRNA dose that could raise efficacy needfully. We know nothing about severe cases, however, which could yet be held at bay without a boost, as seen with past variants. So it’s not back to square one for millions of us should Omicron cases flare up, but still, cause enough for concern. While we have no data on Covaxin yet, our mainstay jab looks unequal to the new threat.

Given that we face a potential third wave because of how fast Omicron spreads and its yen for reinfection, vax safety could soon require booster shots, preferably of an mRNA vaccine. This would call for a policy go-ahead for boosters, a speed-up of our mRNA plans, and renewed talks with Pfizer and Moderna for local mRNA production.

