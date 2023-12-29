Need tighter regulations as India's middle class turns to biz loans
Summary
- The RBI and other regulators need to design courses on financial literacy or certify programmes run by the private sector
The annual survey by Home Credit on how India borrows unveils some disturbing trends in 2023. When juxtaposed with RBI data, the report indicates rising household debt. But there are also some encouraging trends. Though Indian borrowers are not very savvy money-wise, they are concerned about privacy and wish to become financially literate.