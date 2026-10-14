The predominant question in the artificial intelligence (AI) debate, that of how many jobs it will destroy, matters but is not the most important. Some degree of labour displacement is inevitable, but we must understand where that will occur, how it will affect the structure of employment and whether we can design institutions that allow society to capture AI’s productivity gains without letting its costs fall disproportionately on workers.
Needed: A labour strategy that can contain AI job displacement without stifling innovation
SummaryRegulating the artificial intelligence (AI) industry to protect existing jobs could create costly distortions. But we could adopt a ‘net zero' approach to help balance human employment with AI deployment. Here's what it would entail.
The predominant question in the artificial intelligence (AI) debate, that of how many jobs it will destroy, matters but is not the most important. Some degree of labour displacement is inevitable, but we must understand where that will occur, how it will affect the structure of employment and whether we can design institutions that allow society to capture AI’s productivity gains without letting its costs fall disproportionately on workers.
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