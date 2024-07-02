Needed: A societal awakening to take on climate change

A Supreme Court ruling connected with the survival of the endangered Great Indian Bustard species on 6 April 2024 stated: “ … the people have a right against the adverse effects of climate change … this right and the right to a clean environment are two sides of the same coin.... The inability of underserved communities to adapt to climate change or cope with its effects violates the right to life as well as the right to equality… If climate change and environmental degradation lead to acute food and water shortages in a particular area, poorer communities will suffer more than richer ones."