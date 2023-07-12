Needed: Alert systems for the growing threat of humid heat4 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:13 PM IST
The human body’s endurance has limits that will be tested harder
The June that just ended was the Earth’s hottest recorded—ever. And the first week of July saw the trend continue. Surging summer temperatures made me wonder: Just how much heat can the human body stand? Deaths from heat are common, and as the world heats up, may become more so if we don’t develop a plan for extreme heat days, like the kind of warning system that comes before a major storm. In 2019, about 469,000 people worldwide died from overheating, according to a 2021 paper in The Lancet.
