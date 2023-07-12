The June that just ended was the Earth’s hottest recorded—ever. And the first week of July saw the trend continue. Surging summer temperatures made me wonder: Just how much heat can the human body stand? Deaths from heat are common, and as the world heats up, may become more so if we don’t develop a plan for extreme heat days, like the kind of warning system that comes before a major storm. In 2019, about 469,000 people worldwide died from overheating, according to a 2021 paper in The Lancet.

Heat is called a silent killer, said Ollie Jay, director of the Heat and Health Research Incubator at University of Sydney. It doesn’t make for dramatic TV footage the way tsunamis, tornados and floods do.

Whether heat can kill depends on humidity, wind velocity and direct exposure to sunlight as well as a person’s level of exertion, body size and clothes. In the US, temperatures of even 42° Celsius have resulted in fatalities. In California, a couple, their baby daughter and family dog died in 2021 while hiking after the mercury hit 41.7° C. The parents had brought what seemed like ample water. When they set out, the temperature was only in the 20s. They had planned to be home before the heat set in. But the hike started downhill. Getting back to their car required a climb up in direct sunlight. They never made it.

Heat can kill because our bodies are made of cells contained with membranes that can melt. While we think of ourselves as warm-blooded animals, biologists would call us homeothermic—we need to maintain a core temperature within a narrow range around 36.6° C. It can get up to about 40° C for a short time without permanent damage. Exertion and external temperature both factor into our core temperature, as do fevers. Our bodies cool off by sending blood to the skin, where it dissipates heat into the air. But that only works until the air temperature is about 35° C. Then there’s only one way to cool off, which is to sweat. The sweat isn’t what cools you—it’s its evaporation. So, if humidity gets too high, the vapour pressure around you prevents drying, leading to sweat drips. Humans will start to cook in their own body heat at the equivalent of 35° C with 100% humidity. More vulnerable people can suffer heatstroke at lower temperatures.

Other factors also make a difference. People’s bodies heat up faster in direct sun than in the shade. Air flow can help sweat evaporate and allow body heat to dissipate. Most heat-related deaths are not by heatstroke, said Jay. The elderly and people with heart conditions are at greater risk of heart attacks, because the body’s cooling mechanisms create cardiovascular stress if pushed too hard. Others die of renal failure from a combination of blood being pulled away from the kidneys and dehydration.

Once the body’s core temperature starts to rise above 40° C, things get dangerous. If it goes above 41° C, one could suffer fatal heatstroke. People can acclimate to heat over a few days in a hot place. They will sweat sooner, decrease their core temperature and increase fluid volume. But eventually heat can beat these responses.

Jay says he’s devised a five-level ‘heat stress’ warning scale to alert people if the danger is low, moderate, high, very high or extreme. These levels would be based on a combination of the temperature, wind, sun exposure and humidity to warn people when those factors line up in a deadly combination. Alerts could be sent to phones and sent out on television. An interactive app could allow people to check the risk level of various activities such as running or hiking. But Jay says it’s most important to reach the most vulnerable people, some of whom may need old-fashioned warnings.

In this 2021 paper, he detailed how alerts could be combined with other measures to help people whose homes or workplaces could get dangerously hot. Communities need air-conditioned common spaces, such as libraries, and systems for getting vulnerable people there during dangerous heat waves. Trying to give everyone air conditioning isn’t the answer, since ACs spew additional heat into crowded cities, and are a major use of energy and source of carbon emissions.

A science-based heat-risk scale might also alert workers to danger—and force employers to give outdoor workers a break when conditions are life-threatening. In the US, the law could step in. Texas just added a law that would allow employers to deny workers breaks for water and shade even in 46.1° C heat.

Heat has been killing people for decades, especially in cities acting as heat islands. As the Earth gets hotter due to climate change, that will put more pressure on city officials to embrace heat warning systems, public cooling centres and science-based regulations aimed at preventing heat from killing us.