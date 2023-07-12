Needed: Alert systems for the growing threat of humid heat

Heat can kill because our bodies are made of cells contained with membranes that can melt. While we think of ourselves as warm-blooded animals, biologists would call us homeothermic—we need to maintain a core temperature within a narrow range around 36.6° C. It can get up to about 40° C for a short time without permanent damage. Exertion and external temperature both factor into our core temperature, as do fevers. Our bodies cool off by sending blood to the skin, where it dissipates heat into the air. But that only works until the air temperature is about 35° C. Then there’s only one way to cool off, which is to sweat. The sweat isn’t what cools you—it’s its evaporation. So, if humidity gets too high, the vapour pressure around you prevents drying, leading to sweat drips. Humans will start to cook in their own body heat at the equivalent of 35° C with 100% humidity. More vulnerable people can suffer heatstroke at lower temperatures.