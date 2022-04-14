India needs an economic reboot for rapid employment-heavy growth

Compare that with the actual outlook for GDP growth. After peaking at 8.3% in 2016-17, growth declined during the next twelve quarters to a low of 3.7% in 2019-20, when the pandemic struck, contracting the economy by (-)6.6% in 2020-21 ( see chart). The growth spike in 2021-22 was mainly driven by the base effect of the previous year’s sharp contraction. For 2022-23, many who had forecast growth rates of 7-8% are now adjusting their forecasts downwards to 6-7%. Bhattacharya and I had stuck our necks out last December by forecasting 5.2% growth in 2022-23 and have stayed with that. Repeated shocks, culminating in the mega-shock of 2020-21, has probably significantly eroded the growth potential of the economy because of the high mortality of businesses, especially micro and small enterprises, and supply-chain disruptions (see my column in Mint of 18 March 2022). But it is not clear that even our modest forecast will be realized following the global disruptions caused by Russia’s Ukraine war. Clearly, the challenge of high unemployment cannot be tackled through GDP growth alone without a radical structural transformation.