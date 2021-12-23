The afternoon I started writing this, a young woman mentioned a competitive examination that she had “failed" once. She was considering trying again. There was an obstacle, though: a paper in mathematics. Nothing really esoteric, she said herself, just “first-year-college level stuff." But the prospect of studying for it, and for a second time, frightened her.

I made some noises about how it would be easier the second time, that it need not be frightening. None of it made any difference. She had decided: “Mathematics? No exam for me."

Another bright young woman, lost to a particular career option—purely because of mathematics. I couldn’t help a fleeting sadness. But I also couldn’t help thinking about still another bright young woman who is in the news this week, also because of mathematics.

That is this year’s recipient of the Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from Developing Countries: Neena Gupta of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata. The comparison is a stretch, but I wonder: why does mathematics frighten some of us, but captivate others? It’s a question worth asking because Gupta was clearly captivated from a very early age. In an interview, she said: “I was not the kind who got full marks in maths but I just loved to solve problems and spend hours doing maths."

Certainly a good start. And if she didn’t get full marks then, it didn’t matter much. For she has gone on to earn degrees in mathematics, including a PhD from the ISI. Besides, her path-breaking research has just won her this major mathematics award, named after a great mathematician.

Gupta’s PhD research was in commutative algebra, an area of number theory that studies mathematical objects known as commutative rings. She is now also known for her work in affine algebraic geometry. These are exotic terms, hard to understand and explain to people outside mathematics. But let me attempt at least a sketchy sense of what they involve.

“Commutative" is a mathematical adjective familiar to first-year college students. It describes an operation that produces the same result regardless of the order of the numbers it operates on. For example, addition is commutative: 314 + 159 = 473, and 159 + 314 = 473. Multiplication is commutative too: 314 x 159 = 49,926 = 159 x 314. But subtraction is not commutative: 314 - 159 = 155, not the same as 159 - 314. Nor is division, and I’ll leave you to figure that out.

Aside: To drive this idea firmly into our first-year college heads, a mathematics test gave us a series of phrases and asked us to choose which were commutative. One was “in love with". That is, if Krishna is in love with Kiran, is Kiran in love with Krishna? Perhaps my state of mind then made me decide it wasn’t commutative. End of aside.

Commutative rings, then, are sets of numbers, or mathematical constructs, in which multiplication is commutative. The set of all integers is one such. There are others. There are also rings in which multiplication is not commutative—matrices, another first-year college mathematical staple, are a common example.

To understand affine geometry, it helps to know what “affine" means: “allowing for or preserving parallel relationships."

Think of this: draw a straight line on a piece of paper, and then mark a point that’s not on the line. Now there is precisely one straight line that is both parallel to your original line and that passes through your marked point. This is “Playfair’s Axiom". If it seems obvious to you, it is practically the definition of parallel lines. It is also fundamental to affine geometry, which in some ways is really the study of parallel lines. If we have a set of points and associated straight lines, and axioms like Playfair apply to them, what are the properties of such a set? What else can we say about them? This is the kind of thing affine geometricians spend their careers investigating.

Moving from there to affine algebraic geometry gets rapidly more complex, certainly over the top of my head. But it does involve commutative rings again. And this is the field in which Gupta found her calling.

One of the pioneers in the field was the Russian-born mathematician Oscar Zariski (1899-1986). In a talk he gave in Paris in 1949, Zariski posed a question in algebraic geometry that stimulated the investigation of several so-called “cancellation problems." Never mind what those are, but one of them came to be known as the “Zariski Cancellation Problem." It remained unsolved for over 60 years. Until 2014, when Gupta solved it.

After seeing a mention of it in a research paper, Gupta had been brooding over the Zariski Problem for a while. In 2009, she approached the author of that paper to say that she had some thoughts on how to solve the problem. The advice she got? Drop it, many other mathematicians have tried and failed, don’t waste your time.

Luckily for the world of mathematics, Gupta didn’t take this fully to heart. The problem stayed at the back of her mind, and periodically she’d pull it from there and work on it. Her own description of the problem hints at the idea of parallelism that underlies these mathematical fields of research: “If you have cylinders over two geometric structures, and that have similar forms, can one conclude that the original base structures have similar forms?"

Whatever you make of that, Gupta herself finds it hard to describe Zariski more approachably. Asked in an interview with The Print to put the Zariski Problem into words the rest of us can understand, Gupta replied that it was “difficult to explain it in simplistic terms."

Still, she persisted with her research, until she eventually found a solution to the Zariski Cancellation Problem. Her solution brought her the Young Scientists Award from the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) in 2014. INSA described what she had achieved as “one of the best works in algebraic geometry in recent years done anywhere." Since then, she has won several other prizes for her work as well, and now the Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians. This time, the Ramanujan Prize committee remarked that her research “shows impressive algebraic skill and inventiveness."

It’s a remark that could have applied to Srinivasa Ramanujan himself, over a century ago. It’s a tragedy, and an enormous loss to mathematics, that he died so young. But if mathematicians like Gupta are any indication, you can’t help feeling that the field of human endeavour he contributed to so generously is in good hands.

22 December was National Mathematics Day, Ramanujan’s birthday. What if a certain other bright young woman reads of Neena Gupta’s Ramanujan Prize this week and is inspired to confront and overcome her fear of mathematics? What if others do the same? Even more than the Ramanujan Prize, that would be a fine way to celebrate a stellar mathematician’s birthday.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun

