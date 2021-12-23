Neena Gupta: in love with mathematics

Think of this: draw a straight line on a piece of paper, and then mark a point that’s not on the line. Now there is precisely one straight line that is both parallel to your original line and that passes through your marked point. This is “Playfair’s Axiom". If it seems obvious to you, it is practically the definition of parallel lines. It is also fundamental to affine geometry, which in some ways is really the study of parallel lines. If we have a set of points and associated straight lines, and axioms like Playfair apply to them, what are the properties of such a set? What else can we say about them? This is the kind of thing affine geometricians spend their careers investigating.