NEET: We can’t resolve our admission test fiasco with snappy answers
Summary
- India faces a crisis in the education sector, both at the school and higher education levels. Addressing it requires long term solutions, not a temporary fix that eschews planning, skills and systems.
The nation is yet to recover from the shock of how the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has crumbled under the weight of its own contradictions, discommoding over 2.3 million aspirants who took the centralized examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses.