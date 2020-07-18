Nelson Mandela: A Prophet of Reconciliation

Nelson Mandela was a man who cherished the ideal of a free society all his life, an ideal that, as he proclaimed at his trial in Pretoria in April 1964, he hoped to live for, but if need be, die for. During his lifetime Mandela dedicated himself to the freedom struggle of the African people. To do this, he fought against White and Black dominations in South Africa. But more than anything else, he fought for democracy as a plural society in which all persons of all races, languages and opinions can live together in harmony and with equal opportunity. However, what Nelson Mandela as a political and moral leader made possible for humanity was to extend and expand our capacity to rethink politics in terms of an ethics of empathy, a politics of forgiveness and a revolution of values in South Africa. As such, Mandela was not necessarily, as he proclaimed later, “an ordinary man who became a leader because of extraordinary circumstances". Truly speaking, the South African transition to democracy, under the leadership of Mandela, was a great work of political creativity and moral wisdom. As a matter of fact, the two famous definitions of human being by Aristotle, that he is a political being and a being endowed with speech, supplement each other in Mandela’s anti-Apartheid practice of freedom. What Mandela understood through his life experience was that freedom cannot be speechless, while violence is incapable of speech. That such an outspokenness (what the ancient Greeks called parrhesia) must be intimately connected with the ideal of freedom seems to be vouched for by the legendary life of Mandela himself. Mandela’s life experience speaks clearly for itself: the transformation of Mandela himself and that of the South African society went hand in hand.