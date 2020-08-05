NEP puts the spotlight on vocational courses

It states that the National Skills Qualifications Framework will be detailed for each discipline/vocation and it is expected that by 2025, at least 50% of learners in schools and higher education would have exposure to the vocational system. The arts and other creative industries are a part of a fast-growing, economically productive sector that factors increasingly in the nation’s ability to compete in global markets. The demands of conservation, tourism and intercultural communication call for new professionalism to be created through education.