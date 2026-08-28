Dangerous mismatch: catastrophes are accelerating while climate action moves at a glacial pace

From the Apostle Paul to Ira Gershwin, mountains have for millennia been a symbol of immovable stability. A warming planet is undermining that, leaving landslides, floods, and avalanches in its wake.
The apocalyptic scenes after Wednesday’s flash floods on the border between Nepal and China’s Tibet region are the latest example of the devastation that can result. At least 157 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more are missing after a wall of mud and rock swept through valleys in the Himalayas, causing the Trishuli river to rise nine metres (30 feet) in half an hour.