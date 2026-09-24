Himalayan glacial instability may be getting worse and that can alter the viability of dam projects

A project can take years to build and billions of rupees to finance before it generates the first unit of electricity. If a flood destroys a road, tunnel, dam or transmission link, the loss isn’t limited to the repair bill. Construction is delayed, interest accrues and revenue is interrupted. Insurance premiums may rise, and some losses may not be covered at all. So, can a hydropower project remain viable if the probability of catastrophic flooding is substantially higher than historical records suggest?