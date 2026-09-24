Himalayan glacial instability may be getting worse and that can alter the viability of dam projects

The Himalayas are changing faster than the infrastructure being built on them. In August, a glacial collapse in Nepal sent water, rock and mud through the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli river system, washing away 11 hydropower stations with 431.1 megawatts (MW) of capacity. Planned capacity of 470MW in another 15 projects was damaged too.
The Himalayas are changing faster than the infrastructure being built on them. In August, a glacial collapse in Nepal sent water, rock and mud through the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli river system, washing away 11 hydropower stations with 431.1 megawatts (MW) of capacity. Planned capacity of 470MW in another 15 projects was damaged too.
The catastrophe brought together several risks that India’s Himalayan hydropower strategy can no longer treat separately—melting glaciers, collapsing ice and rock, glacial-lake outburst floods and extreme rainfall. Himalayan glaciers are losing mass rapidly, with consequences for river flows and hydropower. As glaciers shrink, the risk from lake outbursts and sudden floods increases, alongside extreme rainfall.
The catastrophe brought together several risks that India’s Himalayan hydropower strategy can no longer treat separately—melting glaciers, collapsing ice and rock, glacial-lake outburst floods and extreme rainfall. Himalayan glaciers are losing mass rapidly, with consequences for river flows and hydropower. As glaciers shrink, the risk from lake outbursts and sudden floods increases, alongside extreme rainfall.
Conventional project economics does not price these risks, which lead to construction delays, business interruption, insurance costs, debt servicing and change in hydrology.
India, nonetheless, is building more hydropower. Solar and wind are expanding, but a power system dominated by variable generation needs clean sources that work when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.
Hydropower can provide that flexibility. The Central Electricity Authority expects 62.2 gigawatts (GW) of large hydro and 26.7GW of pumped storage by 2031-32, alongside 364.6GW of solar and 121.9GW of wind power.
But it’s no longer about simply adding more hydropower. It is about asking whether the projects being planned today will make economic sense in the climate of tomorrow. Climate change is a risk and every risk has a cost. Hydropower is particularly vulnerable as it is capital-intensive, concentrated in fragile areas and built for long life.
A project can take years to build and billions of rupees to finance before it generates the first unit of electricity. If a flood destroys a road, tunnel, dam or transmission link, the loss isn’t limited to the repair bill. Construction is delayed, interest accrues and revenue is interrupted. Insurance premiums may rise, and some losses may not be covered at all. So, can a hydropower project remain viable if the probability of catastrophic flooding is substantially higher than historical records suggest?
India’s recent experience shows why the question matters. The 2021 Chamoli disaster damaged two hydropower projects. An assessment by Climate Risk Horizons identified 15 hydropower projects worth ₹70,150 crore in particularly vulnerable Uttarakhand river basins. It warned that extreme events could destroy projects or set them back by years, with consequences for developers and insurers.
The 2023 South Lhonak glacial lake outburst in Sikkim held another warning. It damaged power infrastructure, the Teesta III dam included. These events expose the limits of using past hydrology to price future infrastructure.
The financial implications extend beyond individual projects. NHPC’s pipeline includes thousands of megawatts of hydro capacity in Arunachal Pradesh, Kashmir and Sikkim. SJVN is pursuing its own large Himalayan portfolio. JSW Energy has built a big hydropower business while Adani Power is developing a major project in Bhutan.
The issue for investors isn’t whether these companies should build hydropower projects. It is whether their project economics reflects the possibility of extreme losses. That means changing the way projects are assessed.
Climate and geological stress tests should be conducted for future rather than historical conditions. Assessments should cover entire river basins, including glaciers, unstable slopes, sediment loads and extreme rainfall. The resulting risks should feed into project costs, insurance, financing and corporate disclosures. Some projects will survive the test. Others may not.
Also, India also has more choice now. Battery storage has got cheaper while pumped storage, solar-plus-storage and distributed batteries can provide flexibility closer to where electricity is consumed. These don’t make hydropower redundant but change the calculation. India no longer has to meet flexibility requirements by building large projects in remote and fragile areas.
The country needs to shift from a capacity-maximization strategy to a climate-adjusted one that can prioritize resilient projects, reassess vulnerable pipelines and direct capital towards geographically diversified storage and renewables. The aim should be to build projects that remain financially viable. For listed power companies and their lenders and investors, the issue is how much climate risk they are willing to carry.
The author is an independent expert based in New Delhi, Kolkata and Odisha. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @soumya.scurve.