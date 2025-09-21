Manu Joseph had an insightful commentary on this month’s “Gen Z protests" in Nepal in Mint last week that argued a lot more went into the unrest than merely outraged young people incensed by the government cutting off access to social media. “At the heart of all revolutions," he reminds us, “is the second rung of power, aristocracy, wealth or clergy, attempting to bring down those above them. For this, they recruit a moral reason and the youth and poor."