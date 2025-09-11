Cause and defect: Economic embers had a major role in Nepal’s eruption
This week’s turmoil in Nepal may have been sparked off by its ban on social media, but the frustration of the country’s youth has a deeper economic cause—notably, jobless growth. It’s a challenge Nepal doesn’t face alone.
The distressing turn of events in Nepal, with youth at the forefront of violent unrest on the streets of Kathmandu, is not the result of any one factor. Even if a ban on social media can be identified as its proximate cause, with such bans widely seen to violate civil rights, it is the outcome of a complex web of factors. The vehemence on display made that clear.