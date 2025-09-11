Cause and defect: Economic embers had a major role in Nepal’s eruption

Though its economy has recovered from the covid crunch and real GDP grew by 4.9% in the first half of 2024-25, up from 4.3% in the same half of 2023-24, it has not been able to provide sufficient jobs, especially for those aged under 35, who account for a third of its population. ‘Jobless growth,’ a term coined by economist Nick Perna in the 1990s for growth without commensurate job creation or with decreasing employment levels, is at the root of many of Nepal’s ills.