Mint Quick Edit | Nepal’s app stir: Social media is seen as a civil right
Summary
A street agitation in Nepal against its ban of some platforms has left people dead and injured. This stir tells us something vital about how social media has come to be viewed.
Protests erupted in Nepal on Monday as countless young people descended on the streets against Kathmandu’s ban on several social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and X, for not complying with registration requirements.
