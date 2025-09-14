Manu Joseph: The big myth about revolutions is that they’re all organic
So we have been told about the youth uprising in Nepal as well. But revolutions are usually the result of a power struggle between the second rung of society and those on top.
We are told that an ‘organic’ uprising against corruption broke out in Kathmandu a few weeks ago. The youth, angry with the government, supposedly rushed out of their homes in unison after social media apps were banned, set fire to buildings, nearly killed politicians and toppled the government, all within days. And this happened without anyone in the shadows pulling strings. If the revolt had taken place a few months ago, it would have been enshrined as the ‘Nepalese Spring.’