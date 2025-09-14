Manu Joseph: The big myth about revolutions is that they’re all organic

He himself, though, is an example of someone from the second-rung in economic terms with a grievance against the top rung. He hailed, after all, from a wealthy German family; that he found ways to go broke is not as important as the class he came from. His later-life penury makes complete sense in his war against those who were not broke but a lot like him. It is not surprising that he did not look at revolution as something that emerges from a man like him, but as a more moral force that emanates from the misery of the poor.