Nepotism in politics: A South Asian bug has bitten Southeast Asian nations
Summary
- First, we saw a next-generation Marcos win political power in the Philippines. And now Indonesia and Thailand are the latest to witness the sort of family promotion at the top that could put the success stories of these countries at risk.
Indonesia last week was rocked by large demonstrations attended by tens of thousands in several cities against a move in parliament aimed at relaxing electoral laws. The amendment, aborted in the face of the protests, would have allowed President Jokowi’s 29-year-old son, Kaesang Pangarep, to contest regional elections in central Java.