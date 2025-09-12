Tech-tonic shifts in the FMCG sector: How technology meets consumer needs
This brand’s path has a tale to tell. As consumer palates evolve, so has what technology enables. AI has let FMCG companies shift from information platforms to predictive ones, even as the use of data aids how they spot and fulfil consumer needs.
I grew up in mofussil Jamshedpur, a township that I still call ‘my home,’ a place where the dreams and molten hopes of kids get forged into steely resolve. My hardworking but loving parents initiated me into the value of hard work in this quaint town where, as legend has it, the idea of ‘industrial India’ was conceived.